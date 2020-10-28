SCC – Sri Lankan Food – Take Away on 21st November & Latest Status!

The Sinhalese Cultural Centre will be hosting “Sri Lankan Food – Take Away with limited Dinning In” on Saturday 21st November, at Roselea Community Centre with number of pick-up locations around Sydney. This is your opportunity to enjoy great Sri Lankan food, while supporting the Sinhalese Cultural Centre. The details are provided below.

Note that the limited Dinning In at Roselea Community Centre will be strictly controlled in accordance with the NSW Government COVID-19 regulations.









Latest Status of the Sinhalese Cultural Centre Establishment

As you aware, the property settlement was completed successfully on 16th October.

The property is currently rented out. We are now planning to take the property out of the rental and renovate the property so that we can start using the facility for intended community activities. We will update the status of this activity as we progress.

Our key focus of fundraising is to pay-off the principal of the property loan, so that we can sustain the facility and embark on the long term development program.

Our community supported us to come this far by supporting our fundraising activities and donations including JanaShakthi Contributions and General Donations. So many of you have already contributed – Thank you. Many more have the intention to contribute – this is our appeal to you!.

JanaShakthi Contributions and all General Donations can be made through the Ozlanka Community Crowdfunding Campaign at https://www.ozlanka.com/ sinhalese-cultural-centre- property-acquisition- fundraiser/

Please note that all the donations to our Public Fund are Tax Deductible.









Yours Sincerely,

Sinhalese Cultural Centre Team

Email: sccmedia@sccsydney.org.au

Sinhalese Cultural Centre

P O Box 2379,

North Parramatta, NSW 2151

ABN: 58 609 620 617 (A registered charity organisation in Australia)







