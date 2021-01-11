“SCHWARZENEGGER’S SPEECH” – by Des Kelly

There has been quite an uproar about the happenings in America just recently. The Land, reputed to be the most powerful on Earth has been hit with everything possible, culminating with the brunt of the latest Global Pandemic, resulting in thousands of Americans dying of Covid 19, millions losing their jobs and livelihoods, a Nation that is anything but united, with a President who was stunned by his own election, in the first place, simply because he was a businessman who knew no more about politics than I ever did, which was NOTHING !!. How President Trump ran the Country for the past four years, is anyone’s guess.

Now, on the 21st of January, 2021, he has to hand America over to a former Vice President in Joe Biden who was indeed a fully qualified Politician, but Mr.Trump, even at this late stage of affairs, refuses to concede his election defeat, and will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Biden.

So now, we come to ex Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has decided, at this late stage, to let his feelings be known to all and sundry. Thank you, Max Gerreyn, for sending in this video. You do say that the former heavyweight body building champion may have had to take some speech-making tuition, in order to produce this video, and you did not seem too pleased with the expression on the muscle-man’s face, but, let us agree to disagree on this one. I think that Arnie, as he was referred to, by his friends, not only produced an excellent video, to me, he seems to be genuine in what he says. Anyway, we will let the readers of eLanka decide. To me, Arnold Schwarzenegger seems certain that the new President will bring America back to some form of normalcy, and I believe him. It will quite probably take Joe Biden his full term to accomplish what seems an impossibility, but, do it, he WILL.

Readers of eLanka, please watch this video in full, and make up your own minds. Thank you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)