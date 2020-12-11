Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “Scrabble”

“Scrabble”

Dec 11, 2020 Posted by In Articles Tagged

“Scrabble”

PRESBYTERIAN:
When you rearrange the letters:
BEST IN PRAYER

ASTRONOMER:
When you rearrange the letters:
MOON STARER 

DESPERATION:

When you rearrange the letters:
A ROPE ENDS IT

THE EYES:
When you rearrange the letters:
THEY SEE

 

GEORGE BUSH:
When you rearrange the letters:
HE BUGS GORE

 

THE MORSE CODE:
When you rearrange the letters:
HERE COME DOTS

 

 

DORMITORY :
When you rearrange the letters:
DIRTY ROOM

SLOT MACHINES:
When you rearrange the letters:
CASH LOST IN ME

 

ANIMOSITY:
When you rearrange the letters:
IS NO AMITY

SNOOZE ALARMS:
When you rearrange the letters:
ALAS! NO MORE Z ‘S

 

A DECIMAL POINT:
When you rearrange the letters:
I’M A DOT IN PLACE

 

THE EARTHQUAKES:
When you rearrange the letters:
THAT QUEER SHAKE

 

ELEVEN PLUS TWO:
When you rearrange the letters:
TWELVE PLUS ONE

 

AND FOR THE GRAND FINALE:

MOTHER-IN-LAW:
When you rearrange the letters:
WOMAN HITLER

Comments are closed.

eLanka