Sean Wijesinghe the cager and rugby star-by Hafiz Marikar

Sean Wijesinghe

Source:Dailynews

Sean Mark Wijesinghe a product of Trintiy College, Kandy was a talented ruggerite and coach He was one of the top class third row forwards and learnt the rudiments of rugby at Trinity College under Quentin Israel and while at school he represented Kandy Sports Club. At school he excelled in sports like Rugger, Basketball and cricket at junior level. He was a coloursman in rugby and basketball.

Sean was a top class basketball player and famous for his team work and was simply one of the most dominant players of his era He played basketball with great interest. being a top scorer and expert in throws and got the opportunity at school to captain the basketball team. He also played Under-15 cricket. His most loved sport was rugby, where he stood out as a wing forward and also played as No 8. Under his leadership the Nittawela club won the triple in 2008, where they were unbeaten. He captained again in 2014/15 to win the league and the knockouts. He also played for Combined Schools and Sri Lanka and led the national side to win the Asian Five Nations Championship in Singapore. He played for the country from 2002 to 2015. He also played overseas rugby in Taranaki, New Zealand He migrated to Canada, which was a great loss to Kandy and Sri Lanka rugby.

He had wide experience, having captained Kandy SC twice, the national team and been an understudy to former coach Johan Taylor. He has undergone rugby coaching and training overseas in Levels 1, 2 and 3 and holds a coach educator certificate. He is also a level II strength and conditioning coach. Represented the National Rugby Team against South Korea, Hong Kong and the Arabian Gulf and China.

He led the National Rugby Team at the Asian Five Nations Top 5 in Colombo. During the series his knee was damaged and he was away from rugby for more than one year.