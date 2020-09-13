Seeking to contact: Mrs Hemani Abayesekera

Seeking to contact Dr Dayal Abayesekera’s young widow, Hemani, from 1994-5 time ? I know she completed her studies (MA or PhD? in Qld) and returned home. Her dad used to be a well-known writer of hist articles to the papers (may be books and mags too) on history, archeol… etc called C M Austin de Silva.

I used to see his writings in the Sinhala Sunday papers which for some years my parents used to send me to Melb so I could cull material for my Sinhala broadcast under Vernon

Abeysekera.

Search as I might via the Net, and from people etc, I can’t see her name anywhere. Hearsay had it that she was teaching at Peradeniya Uni. I have mentioned her to some Peradeni Dons – all to no avail.

Prasanna…….

Kindly email either eLanka (infor@eLanka.com.au ) or Victor Melder (melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com ) if anyone has any information.