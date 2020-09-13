Home  ⁄  SEEKING TO CONTACT  ⁄  Seeking to contact: Mrs Hemani Abayesekera

Seeking to contact: Mrs Hemani Abayesekera

Seeking to contact Dr Dayal Abayesekera’s young widowHemani, from 1994-5 time ?  I know she completed her studies (MA or PhD? in Qld) and returned home.  Her dad used to be a well-known writer of hist articles to the papers (may be books and mags too) on history, archeol… etc called C M Austin de Silva. 

 

I used to see his writings in the Sinhala Sunday papers which for some years my parents used to send me to Melb so I could cull material for my Sinhala broadcast under Vernon  

Abeysekera.   

 

Search as I might via the Net, and from people etc,  I can’t see her name anywhere.  Hearsay had it that she was teaching at Peradeniya Uni.  I have mentioned her to some Peradeni Dons – all to no avail. 

 

 

Prasanna…….

 

Kindly email either eLanka (infor@eLanka.com.au ) or Victor Melder (melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com ) if anyone has any information.

