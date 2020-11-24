Serendib Kitchen: Sri Lankan American Cooking – BY A PUBLIC AFFAIR

Source: WORT FM

With Thanksgiving on the horizon and feasting on our minds, today we spend the hour with professor and food blogger Mary Anne Mohanraj, who recently published A Feast of Serendib, one of the first Sri Lankan American cookbooks.

Mary Anne Mohanraj is a clinical assistant professor of literature at the University of Illinois at Chicago, a fiction writer, and a food blogger at Serendib Kitchen. She is the founder and executive director of Speculative Literature Foundation and DesiLit. She is the author of many books, including the short story collection Bodies in Motion and the novel The Stars Change. Her latest publication is the cookbook A Feast of Serendib: Recipes from Sri Lanka (Mascot Books, 2020).

Listen to the Interview below