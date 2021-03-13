Seylan Tikiri showcases “Cooking Kiddos” on social media

Source:Island

Seylan Tikiri, the number one minor savings brand in the market by Seylan Bank, wowed its little customers online with “Cooking Kiddos” a social media campaign that showcased their cooking skills to the world. The Bank with a Heart partnered with Emerging Media to give enterprising children the opportunity to try out new recipes, taking a break from their strict schedules.

Always on the lookout for innovative ways to keep their youngest customer base engaged, Seylan Bank hit on the idea of a cooking show to add variety to the life of children mostly spending time studying online. Leveraging on their interest to try out new things and being in the spotlight, Seylan Tikiri wanted to have the children make simple meals and showcase their talent to a wide audience in social media. Seylan Tikiri customers, who participated in the competition and emerged in the top ten, received valuable gift bundles from the Bank.

“Keeping Children active and engaged is one of the toughest things for parents, especially in the current pandemic situation where social distancing is required, which keeps them away from group activities with peers. Seylan Tikiri was the most digitally engaging minor savings account during the lockdown period, and we will continue to deliver innovative activities for them this year too, the first of which is “Cooking Kiddos” which we partnered with Emerging Media to deliver. The enthusiastic response we witnessed with the number of children who participated was amazing and we will continue to focus on our little customers.” said, Gamika de Silva, Assistant General Manager – Marketing and Sales, Seylan Bank commenting on the initiative.

Seylan Tikiri played an important part in keeping children’s spirits high during the extended lockdown period last year, with a range of online activities such as Tikiri lock down diary, Tikiri Digital Avurudu, Vesak Pathuma, Tikiri Champ, Story Telling and many more. These activities grabbed their attention and kept them occupied while they were stuck indoors. Seylan Bank went the extra mile to involve parents in digital activities, and partnered with Dr. Kumudu De Silva to present ‘Tikiri Story Teller’, a series of videos on social media for parents on how to look after kids during the quarantine period and suggesting activities that parents can do with them at home.

With the intention of carrying out a continuous digital presence on social media this year too, Seylan Bank has planned more digital activations to our kids to experience new things with Seylan Tikiri. Winners are chosen from each and every digital initiative, in order to reward and motivate the children. Seylan Tikiri offers a world of benefits to its young customers and parents who are yet to experience the value of the number one minor savings brand can visit the Seylan Bank FB page at facebook.com/SeylanBank , the Bank’s website – www.seylan.lk, or Call 200 88 88 for more details on Seylan Tikiri Minor Savings Accounts.

