“SHANE SHONE IN SRI LANKA” – by Des Kelly

It was during a couple of stressful years in the life of this great Aussie Cricketer that Shane Warne ended up in the tiny Island of Sri Lanka, and found out that these simple folk who absolutely loved the game that he so loved

himself, had suffered the effects of this terrible tsunami

and decided to help in any way he possibly could, resulting in love, admiration, and respect of everyone he met, there.

Once again thru Keith Bennett, Hemal Gurusinghe, and Victor Melder, comes the story of how Shane shone in Sri Lanka, a touching account of this “King Of Spin” who has presently become an Icon in Australia, gone too soon, at only 52 years of age, but will always remembered in Sri Lanka too, for the one act of kindness he wanted to do, more than just play cricket there, in the Land that was once referred to as the “teardrop of India”. Strange as it seems,

MANY tears have been shed for this Aussie who endeared himself to all Sri Lankans in that tiny Country.

Thank you, Keith, Hemal, & Victor, once again, for reminding e’Lankans everywhere that SHANE SHONE IN SRI LANKA.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). e’Lanka.

Shane Warne was not a popular man in Sri Lanka. Then one act of kindness changed everything by Avani Dias

Source:abc.net.au

In the late 1990s, Shane Warne wasn’t very well loved in the cricket-obsessed island nation of Sri Lanka.

He may have been respected for his incredible talent, but local cricketers accused him of being overly competitive on the pitch.

He also lost fans because of comments he made about Sri Lankan players. At one point, he said he “didn’t like” the country’s captain at the time, Arjuna Ranatunga.

That collective feeling of animosity towards Shane Warne shifted for Sri Lankans thanks to an act of goodwill that helped some of the country’s most disadvantaged kids after the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.

More than 200,000 people around the world died when an earthquake triggered a massive tsunami in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lanka’s death toll of about 30,000 was second only to Indonesia.

Dilini Wasana was a little girl when the disaster struck.

“I was three or four when the tsunami hit,” Dilini said.

“We went to my uncle’s shop, and when the waves started, I ran with my aunt.

“Somehow my dad found me two days after the tsunami … about three weeks later we came back to my village, we had nowhere to live and then I remember Shane Warne came here.”

‘That humble man who spent time with us’

Shane Warne’s Sri Lankan rival drew him to the country to help with the aid effort in 2005.

Muttiah Muralitharan, known as Murali, is the only bowler who has beaten Shane Warne’s Test wicket record of 708.

They had a rivalry on the field, constantly one-upping each other.

While their tension on the pitch was palpable, Warne immediately called him after hearing about the devastation in his home country.

Half a million people, including Dilini, had lost their homes because of the disaster.

YOUTUBE60 Minutes travels with Shane Warne to offer tsunami relief to Sri Lanka

“I just wanted to help, I said to Murali, ‘what can I actually do?'” Shane Warne told 60 Minutes at the time. “He said, ‘you just being here will actually help.'” Murali was right. Shane Warne walked around the disaster zone with his iconic blonde goatee and he was recognised by locals in some of the most remote parts of Sri Lanka. When he entered the small coastal village of Peraliya, he was clapped in by kids who had just lost their homes and family in the tsunami. Warne gave them cricket balls and lollies and trained others in bowling. “I remember he gave me a ball, he gave us something to eat and then he asked me for a kiss on the cheek,” Dilini said. “That humble man who spent time with us … he gave us something we could treasure when we had nothing.” Almost 20 years after the tsunami, those kids are now adults who remember playing cricket with the icon of the game. “We were playing cricket on the day Shane Warne came,” said Ravindra Kumara. “I was just nine at the time. Shane Warne threw the ball at me and I caught it.” The 2000s were a tough time for Warne Just before the Boxing Day tsunami, Warne had been facing a series of scandals. He was briefly banned from cricket for testing positive for a prohibited substance. He was also charged with bringing the sport into disrepute for allegedly accepting money from bookmakers. He was grilled over whether the trip to Sri Lanka was a publicity stunt to clear his name.