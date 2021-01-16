SHAWN…GROOVING IN THE STATES

Source:Island

Doing exceptionally well, as a DJ, in the States – Washington D.C – is Sri Lankan Shawn Groove, better known in that part of the world by his stage name DJ GROOVE.

Shawn began his DJing career, at a very young age; he was just 16 when he was signed up by a famous event company, at that point in time – Dreams Music Centre, in Colombo 6.

Within a short while, he made his presence felt, especially at house parties where he was in big demand.

Before long, Shawn’s versality, as a DJ, was spotted by one of Sri Lanka’s top radio stations – SUN FM – and, he found himself very much a part of the station’s popular Club Hopping show, aired during the weekends.

When the opportunity came his way, Shawn decided to travel to America but never gave thought of embarking on a DJ career, fully aware that in that part of the world very high standards are maintained.

But, they say you can never keep a good man down, and it had to happen! One particular night, in 2001, Shawn found himself spinning at a local night club, in Washington D.C.

That was, indeed, the turning point in Shawn’s DJ career, in the States, and he has been spinning away, ever since, at many great venues, throughout the Washington D.C. area.

Shawn also travels nationwide, and Internationally, as well, for private events, such as weddings, dinner dances and corporate functions.

Moving up the ladder of fame, at a rapid pace, Shawn is now the CEO of Groove Entertainment & Lighting – a well-known company that does productions for many events, in Washington D.C., as well as for bands travelling, from Sri Lanka, to the States, for performances.

Shawn, who is currently the resident DJ for MGM National Harbor, Washington D.C., is best known for his expertise in providing dance party solutions for clubs and special events.

With over 20 years of experience, Shawn has helped change and evolve dance music to massive parties throughout Washington D.C.

He has performed live in front of mega crowds in D.C.’s hottest nightclubs, and at VIP events.

And, guess what! In 2015, Shawn was among the top 50 DJs in Washington D.C.

Over 500 DJs entered the 1st annual DC Clubbing Top 50 DJs poll. The two-week voting period tallied over 4,000 votes, and when the dust settled, it was left with the top 50 DJs in Washington D.C.

Shawn has held many residencies in many clubs throughout Washington D.C.

Shawn Groove, is well known as a great open format DJ and maintains a close connection with the people who come out to hear him…and he feeds off their vibes.

They say Energy Is Always at the Highest Level when DJ GROOVE moves into action.