She’s Not You (An Elvis Cover) – By Gehan Gunasekera

This is another lovely ballad by Elvis,

that we played without fail at just about every dance we ever played at (The Drifters Riverina)

The song was recorded on 19th of March 1962, and released on the 17th

of July 1962. The flip side of this single was also a favourite of mine “Just Tell Her Jim Said Hello”.

The song was written by Doc Pomus in collaboration with Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller and reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 13 on the

R&B charts. In the UK, the single reached No. 1 where it stayed for three

weeks. It was also the first song on the newly created Irish Charts to reach number one on October 5, 1962.

The Jordanaires sang background vocals.

I hope you enjoy my version of this hit and that it brings back memories of a

fabulous past.

Thank you for watching and listening

Vocals: Gehan Gunasekera

Musical Arrangement : ER Studios