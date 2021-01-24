Shukra Munawfer moves Lankans to tears- M. A. Kaleel, Kalmunai Corr.

Source:Island

Shukra Munawfer, a 17-year-old student of Galle, Sudharma Vidyalaya, has emerged the winner of the popular knowledge quiz programme ‘Lakshapathi’ on Sirasa TV.

Shukra said she had taken part in the programme to secure a laptop computer for her online studies.

Viewers were surprised when she demonstrated her depth of knowledge of Sri Lankan culture, tradition, heritage and Buddhism, and praise was heaped on her in social media.

When she recited ‘Guttile Kavya’, most viewers were moved to tears. She attributed her vast knowledge of Sri Lankan culture to her penchant for reading. And she said she was following in her father’s footsteps. She said she felt sorry for students like her who did not have the means to follow online studies and expressed her willingness to help them. She also stressed the need to empower women.