Silver Aisle Gifting – An Exclusive Gifting Service for All Occasions
Launched in 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Silver Aisle was first conceptualized as being purely an online Wedding Gift Registry. A few months since its launch––and partly triggered by the COVID outbreak–– it has now evolved into fully-fledged Gifting Platform for all occasions, with its latest addition being Silver Aisle Gifting.
Silver Aisle Gifting has one goal in mind: to afford Sri Lankan expatriates the ease and convenience of gifting their loved ones in Greater Colombo with stunning and high-quality gifts.
Our mantra is––and will always be–– Quality, Curation, and Exceptional Customer Care.
We feature a curated selection of the most beautiful Flowers, Cakes, Platters, and Gift Cards, along with an evolving range of Experiential Gifts – ranging of Wine and Whiskey Tastings, to Tasting Menus, to Yoga, Painting and Mixology Masterclasses, and so much more.
In just a few clicks, customers can purchase a gift for their loved ones residing in Greater Colombo, and we take care of the rest – Silver Aisle will ensure that your loved ones receive the gift(s) in pristine condition, adorned in ribbon and a personalized card, on a date and time of your choosing.
WhatsApp: +94712225222
Instagram: @silveraisle_gifting
Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the items we carry:
Flowers:
Cakes and Sweet Treats
Platters
Experiential Gifts
5 Course Tasting Menu with Beverage Pairings at Monsoon, Colombo
Gin Masterclass at Ministry of Crab
An Evening with a Champagne and Sparkling Wine Expert
An Immersive Mixology Masterclass
Aerial Yoga
