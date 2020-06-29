Silver Aisle Gifting – An Exclusive Gifting Service for All Occasions

Launched in 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Silver Aisle was first conceptualized as being purely an online Wedding Gift Registry. A few months since its launch––and partly triggered by the COVID outbreak–– it has now evolved into fully-fledged Gifting Platform for all occasions, with its latest addition being Silver Aisle Gifting.

Silver Aisle Gifting has one goal in mind: to afford Sri Lankan expatriates the ease and convenience of gifting their loved ones in Greater Colombo with stunning and high-quality gifts.

Our mantra is––and will always be–– Quality, Curation, and Exceptional Customer Care.

We feature a curated selection of the most beautiful Flowers, Cakes, Platters, and Gift Cards, along with an evolving range of Experiential Gifts – ranging of Wine and Whiskey Tastings, to Tasting Menus, to Yoga, Painting and Mixology Masterclasses, and so much more.









In just a few clicks, customers can purchase a gift for their loved ones residing in Greater Colombo, and we take care of the rest – Silver Aisle will ensure that your loved ones receive the gift(s) in pristine condition, adorned in ribbon and a personalized card, on a date and time of your choosing.

www.silveraisle.com



WhatsApp: +94712225222

Instagram: @silveraisle_gifting









Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the items we carry:

Flowers:

Cakes and Sweet Treats









Platters

Experiential Gifts

5 Course Tasting Menu with Beverage Pairings at Monsoon, Colombo

Gin Masterclass at Ministry of Crab

An Evening with a Champagne and Sparkling Wine Expert

An Immersive Mixology Masterclass

Aerial Yoga







