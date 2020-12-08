Silver Fawn Club New Year’s Eve Dinner – 31 Dec 2020

Silver Fawn Club Inc. Celebrating 50 Years New Year’s Eve Dinner – 31 Dec 2020
Silver Fawn Club Inc.
Celebrating 50 Years
New Year’s Eve Dinner
Mitchelton Senior Citizens Club
30 Tel-El-Kebir Street, Mitchelton
(Airconditioned)
Sumptuous Buffet Dinner by Thilani
Music by “Cool Daddies”
BYO Drinks
To book please contact any of the following:
Davenal Flanderka 0419 024 708
Gerard Fernando 0407 453 535
Denis Anthonisz 0432 411 383
Laurensz Manricks 0408 414 973
Susan Fahir 3878 4782
Bookings close Wednesday 23rd December unless sold out earlier.
Book early to avoid disappointment
At present dancing is not permitted
Function subject to Covid-19 restrictions
Members: $40
Guests: $50
Entree
Fish Cutlet, Beef Pattie, Spring Roll
Main
*Saffron Rice garnished with Cashews and Fried Onion
* Steam Rice * Malaysian Style Devilled Chicken
* Ceylon Beef Curry *Devilled Potato *Yellow Split Pea Curry
* Cashew Curry * Eggplant Moju *Fried Sprats, Cashew Baddum
* Malay Pickle *Garden Salad *Pappadam
Cold Meat Platter: *Roast Beef & Ham Platter
Creamy Potato Salad * Bread Rolls & Butter
Dessert: * Watalappan *Assorted Coloured Jelly & Ice Cream
* Fruit Platter *Chocolate Mousse
Milk Rice & Lunumiris
Tea & Coffee
MENU