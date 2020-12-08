Silver Fawn Club New Year’s Eve Dinner – 31 Dec 2020

by In

Silver Fawn Club Inc. Celebrating 50 Years New Year’s Eve Dinner – 31 Dec 2020

Silver Fawn Club Inc.

Celebrating 50 Years

New Year’s Eve Dinner

Mitchelton Senior Citizens Club

30 Tel-El-Kebir Street, Mitchelton

(Airconditioned)

Sumptuous Buffet Dinner by Thilani

Music by “Cool Daddies”

BYO Drinks

To book please contact any of the following:

Davenal Flanderka 0419 024 708

Gerard Fernando 0407 453 535

Denis Anthonisz 0432 411 383

Laurensz Manricks 0408 414 973

Susan Fahir 3878 4782

Bookings close Wednesday 23rd December unless sold out earlier.

Book early to avoid disappointment

At present dancing is not permitted

Function subject to Covid-19 restrictions



Members: $40

Guests: $50



Entree

Fish Cutlet, Beef Pattie, Spring Roll

Main

*Saffron Rice garnished with Cashews and Fried Onion

* Steam Rice * Malaysian Style Devilled Chicken

* Ceylon Beef Curry *Devilled Potato *Yellow Split Pea Curry

* Cashew Curry * Eggplant Moju *Fried Sprats, Cashew Baddum

* Malay Pickle *Garden Salad *Pappadam

Cold Meat Platter: *Roast Beef & Ham Platter

Creamy Potato Salad * Bread Rolls & Butter

Dessert: * Watalappan *Assorted Coloured Jelly & Ice Cream

* Fruit Platter *Chocolate Mousse

Milk Rice & Lunumiris

Tea & Coffee

MENU