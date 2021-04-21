Sinhala & Tamil Avurudu (New Year) Celebrations at Walawwa – Breakout from Lockdown! – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne

Sinhala & Tamil Avurudda with a classy array of special events, fabulous cuisine and a mix of politicians and celebrities was the highlight of this year’s Walawwa festivities.

The breakout from lockdown last year could not have been more emphatic as Melburnians flocked in large numbers to usher in the traditional Sri Lankan celebrations of Sinhala and Tamil New year and they partied with gusto returning the event to near normalcy in prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

Walawwa owners Nash Samarakoon and Shehan Wijewardena spearheaded a well knit team that organised and executed a well orchestrated afternoon program that included the selection of Avuruddu Kumari and Kumaraya.

Traditional events for kids and the younger generation was also a feature providing family entertainment and an all round good time.

The smorgasbord lunch on offer was absolutely delectable, rounded off with a delightful array of desserts.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Kavum, Kokis and other related delicacies with Kiribath was served around to give the event its authenticity.

Liberal MP Jason Wood was the Chief guest.

More photos on eLanka Facebook page – Click Here

