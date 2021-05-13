Sinhalese Cultural Centre Declared Open! – Your Support is Vital!

It was a momentous occasion for the Sinhalese community in Sydney, Australia in particular, and for all Sri Lankans living outside Sri Lanka in general, when the ‘Sinhalese Cultural Centre’ was declared open on the 18th of April 2021, in Seven Hills, Sydney Australia by the Hon. Lakshman Hulugalle, Consul-General for Sri Lanka in Sydney.

The Sinhalese Cultural Centre is a result of the vision “a place of our own” of the Sinhalese Cultural Forum of NSW Inc (SCF). The Sinhalese Cultural Centre is a result of the SCF Building Fund accumulated over a long period, great JanaShakthi Contributions and other donations by the members of the community and community organisations AND great work by our Volunteers – Thank You All!. We, the SCC Team greatly appreciate your support!

The Sinhalese Cultural Centre opening ceremony was filled to the capacity. COVID-19 restrictions and venue capacity limitations, did not allow the SCC team to accommodate all the community members intended to participate. Many members of the community could not register to attend the event as a result. We are thankful to all these community members who made an effort to participate. The Sinhalese Cultural Centre will oraganise many occasions in the near future for everyone to visit and enjoy.

Your Support is Vital to Sustain and Further Develop!

Our community supported us to come this far – to establish the Sinhalese Cultural Centre! Now we have to look after, sustain, pay-off the mortgage and further develop the facility. So your continuing support through JanaShakthi contributions and other donations is vital. Further your support to our fundraising activities is very important to us.

This is our appeal to you !

Sri Lankan Food Take Away with Limited Dinning In – 03rd July!

Sri Lankan Food – Take Away with limited Dinning In” hosted by the Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) is on Saturday 3rd July, just few weeks away! This is your opportunity to enjoy great Sri Lankan food, while supporting the Sinhalese Cultural Centre. More details will be available soon!

