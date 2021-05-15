Six COVID-19 variants so far identified in Sri Lanka

Source:Dailymirror

With the COVID-19 variant currently spreading in India (B.1.617) being found from a positive patient at a quarantine centre in Colombo, six COVID-19 variants have been so far identified from the samples sequenced from positive patients across the country until April 30.

According to the Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of Sri Jayewardenepura University Dr Chandima Jeewandara, the variants so far detected in Sri Lanka along with the relevant areas are as follows,

1. B.1.1.7 (UK variant/Kent variant)

Colombo: Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), Homagama, Borelasgamuwa.

Kurunegala: Polpithigama, Kuliyapitiya, Nikawaratiya, Ganewatta, Ambalanpola. Giriulla, Pannala, Wariyapola.

Kalutara: Agalawatta, Pimbura, Panadura, Palindaruwa, Bandaragama.

Kandy: Panduwasnuwara, Kandy, Hingurakgoda.

Polonnaruwa: Medirigiriya.

Mannar: Mannar town.

2. The B.1.428 (Denmark/European/ Middle East variant)

Jaffna (especially Nallur cluster)

3. B.1.411 (Sri Lankan variant)

Batticaloa

Colombo

4. B.1.525 (Nigerian variant)

Bandaragama

Colombo

5. B.1.617 (Indian variant)

Private Hospital in Colombo

6. B.1.351 (South African variant)

Private Hospital in Colombo