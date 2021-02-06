SL cricket team sent for quarantine

Source:Dailymirror

The players in the Sri Lanka national cricket team have been asked to self-quarantine following a cricketer and the head coach tested positive for COVID-19, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yesterday said Sri Lanka Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for COVID-19.

Players in the Sri Lanka cricket team have also attended a wedding of a cricketer recently.