SL Legends under self-quarantine after 4 Indian players test Covid-19 positive

Source:Dailymirror

All players and of the Sri Lanka Legends cricket team who participated in the Road Safety World Series cricket tournament held in India, have been directed to self-quarantine.

They reportedly placed under quarantine after four Indian Legends who played in the final match against Sri Lanka have been infected with Covid-19.

Indian Legends’ captain Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, S. Badrinath and Irfan Pathan have been tested positive with Covid-19.

Accordingly, the health authorities instructed all players of the Sri Lanka Legends cricket team to undergo self-quarantine till next Saturday.

At the end of the quarantine spell, the players will be subject to PCR tests again.