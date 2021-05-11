SLBC to air Rathana Sutta to bless India

Source:Dailynews

The Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) will broadcast a chanting of the Rathana Sutta (Jewel Discourse) aimed at listeners in India with the aim of invoking blessings on the leaders and people of India who have been affected greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic. This broadcast, which begins today, will be aired for seven days. The Rathana Sutta will be chanted by leading Bhikkus in Sri Lanka.

The programme is being coordinated by the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

It is believed that the Buddha first chanted the Rathana Sutta to invoke blessings on the denizens of the city of Vaishali in ancient India who faced evil forces, famine and pestilence.

To this day, it is chanted to ward off such calamities.