“SLOW BOAT TO CHINA” – By Des Kelly

Chris. Lawton O.A.M., (Order of Australia Medal), and ex-Royal Ceylon Navy Officer (O.R.Cy.N), has just sent me, O.A.M., (Ordinary Australian Man), this most interesting, yet accidental account of how (perhaps), Covid 19 came about. Nobody seems to be sure

about this, so instead of taking a plane

to this great Land, when Covid permits,

I have decided that (hopefully), with the

authentic medal winner, Christopher, we could take a slow boat to China, to (perhaps), solve the problem.

Enough said. Thank you Chris Lawton, for something that will help to take our minds off everything that is happening in England at the moment.

Seriously, here’s hoping that this Pandemic that still keeps marching along, will ultimately be given the order to HALT !!.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

CHINA – “ Oh, what a tangled web we weave —-! “

The masks begin to fall off!

“The Chinese biological laboratory in Wuhan is owned by Glaxosmithkline, which (accidentally) owns Pfizer!” (the one who makes the vaccine against the virus which was (accidentally) started at the Wuhan Biological Lab and which was (accidentally) funded by Dr. Fauci, who (accidentally) promotes the vaccine!

“GlaxoSmithKline is (accidentally) managed by the finance division of Black Rock, which (accidentally) manages the finances of the Open Foundation Company (Soros Foundation), which (accidentally) manages the French AXA!

“Soros (accidentally) owns the German company Winterthur, which (accidentally) built a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan and was bought by the German Allianz, which (coincidentally) has Vanguard as a shareholder, who (coincidentally) is a shareholder of Black Rock,” which (coincidentally) controls central banks and manages about a third of global investment capital.

“Black Rock” is also (coincidentally) a major shareholder of MICROSOFT, owned by Bill Gates, who (coincidentally) is a shareholder of Pfizer (which – remember? Sells a miracle vaccine) and (coincidentally) is now the first sponsor of the ‘WHO!

Now you understand how a dead bat sold in a wet market in China has infected the WHOLE PLANET!