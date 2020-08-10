SMALL-TOWN STORY

Heenatigala is a village in Galle District in Sri Lanka, located 8.8 km (5.5 mi) south-west of Galle and 4 km (2.5 mi) west of Unawatuna.

A sleepy town with attitude, Heenatigala has some of the high-life bonuses just minutes away – good coffee shops, open vegetable markets, seaside fish markets, gorgeous beaches-Jungle beach, Unawatuna Beach-without the tourists destination downfalls of crowded streets or trailing traffic.









The small town is home to a small group of ex-pats who enjoy living a simple and nurturing life.

Much of the town’s original colonial homes are scattered about, and its forest-lined streets and vast paddy fields make for a heavenly afternoon walk.

Afternoon tea and Kimbula Banis, a mouth-watering sweet bread that comes around in a small bread truck is the hi-light of the day for most locals. The trusted bread truck playing a tune similar to a Christmas carol has been around for ages in Sri Lanka, and to this day, a familiar icon in the small villages.

A twenty-minute drive takes you to the bustling town of Galle, and Heritage Galle Fort-the cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site bordering the Indian Ocean. Inside the Fort, you can enjoy fine dining, café-lifestyles, boutique shops, galleries boasting unique antiques and paintings from local and foreign artists and Spa Ceylon, a place like no other, to unwind and relax. Strolling further through, you will be lost in time as you walk through small alleys with gift shops hidden from view and business offices that are still thriving in spaces as small as a hat cupboard. An old man in a dimly lit shop carving wooden masks will keep you mesmerized as a flurry of young kids riding bicycles whizz by.

Living in Heenatigala is a dream. And one worth chasing.

A small town in back-woods of the Southern Province, with attitude!

