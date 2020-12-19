“SOMETHING WORTH WATCHING” – By Des Kelly

WITH EVERYTHING THAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING IN 2020, HERE IS SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS JUST ONCE, EVERY 800 YEARS. THIS MEANS THAT THE LAST TIME THIS WONDERFUL EVENT TOOK PLACE WAS IN THE YEAR 1220.

It seems too good an event to miss, so I decided to inform all eLanka readers to remember the date, 21/12/20, as soon as your evening sets in, to go outside with your binoculars or telescopes or whatever, and capture what will definitely be a glorious sight in the sky, something that will not occur again until 2820 when you will no longer be around to see THE CHRISTMAS STAR.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.