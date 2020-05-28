Somewhere Over the Rainbow

I checked this out online, yes,it was written by the two Jewish men.

mentioned….Judy Garland (Wizard of Oz) made it a big hit…..and

Hawaii’s own IZ made it a hit once again….



Maybe you know that the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” was a song

written about Israel.

In case you don’t, read the story below.

JUST IN CASE YOU DIDN’T KNOW

During the 2014 Oscars, they celebrated the 75th anniversary of the

release of the “Wizard of Oz” by having Pink sing “Somewhere Over the

Rainbow.” But what few people realized, while listening to that

incredible performer singing that unforgettable song, is that the

music is deeply embedded in the Jewish experience. It is no

accident, for example, that the greatest Christmas songs of all time

were written by Jews. For example, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

was written by Johnny Marks and “White Christmas” was penned by a

Jewish liturgical singer’s (cantor) son, Irving Berlin.

But perhaps the most poignant song emerging out of the mass exodus

from Europe was “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. The lyrics were

written by Yip Harburg. He was the youngest of four children born to

Russian Jewish immigrants. His real name was Isidore Hochberg and he

grew up in a Yiddish speaking, Orthodox Jewish home in New York.

The music was written by Harold Arlen, a cantor’s son. His real name

was Hyman Arluck and his parents were from Lithuania.

Together, Hochberg and Arluck wrote “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,”

which was voted the 20th century’s number one song by the Recording

Industry Association of America (RIAA) and the National Endowment for

the Arts (NEA). In writing it, the two men reached deep into their

immigrant Jewish consciousness – framed by the pogroms of the past and

the Holocaust about to happen – and wrote an unforgettable melody set

to near prophetic words.

Read the lyrics in their Jewish context and suddenly the words are no

longer about wizards and Oz, but about Jewish survival:

* * * * * * * *

Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high,

There’s a land that I heard of

Once in a lullaby.

Somewhere over the rainbow

Skies are blue,

And the dreams that you dare to dream

Really do come true.

Someday I’ll wish upon a star

And wake up where the clouds are far behind me.

Where troubles melt like lemon drops

Away above the chimney tops

That’s where you’ll find me.

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly.

Birds fly over the rainbow.

Why then, oh why can’t I?

If happy little bluebirds fly

Beyond the rainbow

Why, oh why can’t I?

* * * * * * * *

The Jews of Europe could not fly. They could not escape beyond the

rainbow. Hamburg was almost prescient when he talked about wanting

to fly like a bluebird away from the “chimney tops.” In the

post-Auschwitz era, chimney tops have taken on a whole different

meaning than the one they had at the beginning of 1939.

Pink’s mom is Judith Kugel. She’s Jewish of Lithuanian background.

As Pink was belting the Harburg/Arlen song from the stage at the

Academy Awards, I wasn’t thinking about the movie. I was thinking

about Europe’s lost Jews and the immigrants to America. I was then

struck by the irony that for two thousand years the land that the Jews

heard of “once in a lullaby” was not America, but Israel. The

remarkable thing would be that less than ten years after “Somewhere

Over the Rainbow” was first published, the exile was over and the

State of Israel was reborn. Perhaps the “dreams that you dare to

dream really do come true.”







