Song Remembering Arhat Sangamitta Therani

“Sanghamittā Day” is observed in Sri Lanka on “Uduvapa Poya” or “Uposatha Poya” on the Full Moon day of December to commemorate two significant events. Namely, the arrival of Sangamitta Theri in Sri Lanka with a sapling of the right branch of the sacred ‘Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi’ (where The Buddha got His Enlightenment) from Bodh Gaya in India and the establishment the Order of Nuns – the Bikhhunī Sangha or Meheni Sasna.

This song remembering Arhat Sangamitta Therani, was written by Mr. Reginald Alwis was a Teacher at the Buddhist Ladies College, Colombo 7 Sri Lanka. Mrs. Shanti Hyacinth Senadeera a past pupil of the same School and an Early Childhood Graduate Teacher has kept this song in memory and used it in her teaching profession in Pre-schools and the Dhamma School in Sydney, Australia.

Intending to conserve (සංරක්ෂණය) this masterpiece of lyrics and music for the future generations, using her repertoire of music, she has produced a new sound track for this song. The song is beautifully sung by Miss Ishi Yogya Mahadurage and excellent recording by Dr. Cicil Fonseka.

Kithsiri Senadeera







