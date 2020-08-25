Sony strengthens its cricket portfolio with the exclusive global media rights to Sri Lanka Cricket-By Kunal Dhyani

Source:Insidesport

As reported earlier by InsideSport in July, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has officially announced that they have acquired the exclusive global media rights for Sri Lanka Cricket(SLC).

The agreement provides SPN exclusive TV and digital rights to air all 92 days of LIVE cricket comprising 10 Test Matches, 24 ODIs and 18 T20Is sanctioned by the ICC and conducted by SLC between the senior men’s national cricket team of Sri Lanka and visiting ICC member national cricket teams along with access to Sri Lanka Cricket’s archival content. The deal also include rights to broadcast India touring Sri Lanka to play 6 T20Is and 3 ODIs with one of the series scheduled for July 2021 that will feature 3 T20Is while the date for the other series is yet to be announced.









Sri Lanka Cricket is home to some of the best cricketers in the world such as Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera to name a few and the current Sri Lankan cricket team is ranked in the top 5 in the world as per ICC Test rankings.

Cricket Business : Sony now holds England Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, Cricket Ireland & Sri Lanka Cricket Rights

With the acquisition of Sri Lanka Cricket, SPN now holds broadcast rights of England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia and Cricket Ireland and has over 375 days of International, Big Bash T20 league, England Domestic Live cricket till FY 2022-23 which includes 31 days of India cricket.









Sony will have all the rights of Sri Lanka Cricket with exception of terrestrial, digital and radio rights for the territory of Sri Lanka which has been retained by SLC, for a period of 3 years starting 1st July 2020.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“Sony Pictures Networks India is the premier destination for the best of international cricket, and we are excited about continuing our partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket. The acquisition of the exclusive global TV and digital rights of Sri Lanka Cricket strengthens our cricket portfolio. Our extended partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket adds 92 days of live cricket, including two India tours to Sri Lanka, to our robust cricket calendar.”

Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket:

“Sri Lanka Cricket is delighted to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India and continue the long-standing relationship, which has given immense benefits to both parties. Sri Lanka Cricket is truly excited and looking forward to continue working with Sony Pictures Networks India on the future tour program.”







