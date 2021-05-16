Southern Province school sports stars felicitated-Narayanasamy Jayaratnam Kalutara Roving Corr

Source:Dailynews

The Southern Province School Sports Colours Award Ceremony was held recently at the Rabindranath Tagore Auditorium, University of Ruhuna.At this ceremony , 209 school children representing the Southern Province who won the All Island School Sports Competitions in 2019 and brought fame to the Southern Province were felicitated In addition a nutritional allowance of Rs. 2000 per month will be provided throughout the year 2021 for the 209 school sportsmen and sportswomen.

It was also decided to provide Rs. 55 lakhs from the Provincial Council funds to each of the 55 Provincial Council schools with the objective of promoting sports in the province. In addition, the coaches of the school athletes who obtained the colours were rewarded at the same time. Governor of Southern Province Willie Gamage, Secretary, Southern Province Ministry of Education Ranjith Yapa, Southern Province Director of Education, Nimal Dissanayake and all the Zonal Directors of Education of the Province as well as many distinguished guests were present at this Southern Provincial School Sports Colours awards ceremony. This Project was launched by the Southern Province Director of Sports, RM Krishan Duminda, according to a concept of the Sports Division of the Southern Province Education Ministry.