SPIN, THE AUSTRALIAN WAY – Gilding the Lily

Ya just gotta love politicians. They sure do have the gift of the gab.

(note: the names of the following have been changed so as to not offend the people the joke was originally intended, noting the original was also a hoax!). eg: there was never an ex-Prime mister named “James Smith”in Australia..….

No matter what side of the political fence you’re on, THIS is FUNNY and VERY telling! It just all depends on how you look at the same things.

Judy Smith, an amateur genealogy researcher in south east Queensland , was doing some personal work on her own family tree. She discovered that ex-Prime Minister James Smith’s great-great uncle, Simon Smith, was hanged for horse stealing and train robbery in Melbourne in 1889.









Both Judy and James Smith share this common ancestor.

The only known photograph of Simon Smith shows him standing on the gallows at the Melbourne Jail.

On the back of the picture Judy obtained during her research is this

inscription:

‘Simon Smith horse thief, sent to Melbourne Jail 1885, escaped 1887, robbed the Melbourne-Geelong train six times.

Caught by Victoria Police Force, convicted and hanged in 1889.’









So Judy recently e-mailed ex-Prime Minister James Smith for information about their great-great uncle, Simon Smith.

Believe it or not, James Smith’s staff sent back the following for her

genealogy research:

“Simon Smith was famous in Victoria during the mid to late 1800s.

His business empire grew to include acquisition of valuable equestrian assets and intimate dealings with the Melbourne-Geelong Railroad..

Beginning in 1883, he devoted several years of his life to government service, finally taking leave to resume his dealings with the railroad.

In 1887, he was a key player in a vital investigation run by the

Victoria Police Force.

In 1889, Simon passed away during an important civic function held in his honour when the platform upon which he was standing collapsed.”

NOW That’s how it’s done, Folks!

That’s real POLITICAL SPIN.







