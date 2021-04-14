‘Sports a common factor that unites Pakistan and Sri Lanka’ — Pakistan High Commissioner

Source:Island

As part of the Government of Pakistan’s Sports Diplomacy with the Government of Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Colombo, Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak visited D. S. Senanayake College in Colombo on Friday. He presented sports goods for cricket, rugby and football to the College.

The High Commissioner was warmly welcomed at the College by the Principal, Secretary of the Parents’ Committee, representatives of the Ministries of Sports and Education as well as representatives of the Old Boys’ Association of the College. Eastern Cultural Dancers of the College gave a colorful welcome performance. The High Commissioner while speaking on the occasion thanked the organizers for a warm reception for him and his team.

While highlighting the warm friendly relations between the two countries, the High Commissioner spoke of how sports was a common factor uniting Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He also apprised the students and College administration of the fully funded Allama Iqbal Scholarships being offered by Pakistan to Sri Lankan students from all ethnic and religious backgrounds in diverse fields including Medicine, Dentistry, Engineering, Social Sciences, Journalism, Law etc. and encouraged them to apply.

The College Principal, Prasanna Udumuhandiram, while thanking the Government and people of Pakistan for their generous gift of sports goods shed light on the historical ties between the two countries and their support to each other in the most difficult times.

The Secretary of the Parents’ Committee of the school also appreciated the warm gesture of the Pakistan High Commission. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the High Commissioner was given a tour of the kovil, church, temple and mosque of the school. The College had organized a special prayer at the mosque for the progress and prosperity of the Government and people of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner appreciated the College administration for maintaining high educational standards, sports facilities, and for maintaining religious and ethnic harmony.