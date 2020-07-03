by In

Sri Lanka Association of NSW – Weekly Online Gathering starting on 1 July 2020

This is the link for this Wednesday on-line gathering.

This link is unique for Wednesday gatherings. Please feel free to use this link to join the group on Wednesdays.

Anyone can join each week.

Every Wednesday we are trying to have different feature/presentations topics.

We welcome your ideas.









Anyone wishing to do a presentation or share any information, please feel free to contact us.

Thank you

Kind regards,

Sri Lanka Association of NSW

https://tinyurl.com/slaseniors

Meeting ID: 869 7097 7954

Password: 499127

