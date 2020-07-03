Sri Lanka Association of NSW – Weekly Online Gathering starting on 1 July 2020
This is the link for this Wednesday on-line gathering.
This link is unique for Wednesday gatherings. Please feel free to use this link to join the group on Wednesdays.
Anyone can join each week.
Every Wednesday we are trying to have different feature/presentations topics.
We welcome your ideas.
Anyone wishing to do a presentation or share any information, please feel free to contact us.
Thank you
Kind regards,
Sri Lanka Association of NSW
https://tinyurl.com/slaseniors
Meeting ID: 869 7097 7954
Password: 499127
