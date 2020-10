Sri Lanka Association of NSW – weekly Wednesday 14 October 2020 online Zoom gathering from 10.45am

by In

Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc – weekly Wednesday 14 October 2020 online Zoom gathering from 10.45am

tps://tinyurl.com/slaseniors

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86970977954?pwd=aEllZDQ3am4xKzQ4K1lHUGt2ZTA1dz09

Meeting ID: 869 7097 7954

Password: 499127

We have organised speakers on various subjects until mid-December.

Webinar topic will commence at 11am.

Topic – “Arthritis”

Speaker: Dr Murad Hossain (MBBS, MPH), Multicultural Health Program Officer, Multiculutral Health.

Kind Regards,

Kumi Molligodde

Secretary SLANSW