Sri Lanka-Australia-New Zealand Business Council 25th Annual General Meeting

The 25th Annual General Meeting of the SLANZBC – Sri Lanka-Australia-New Zealand Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce was held on 22nd July 2020 via Microsoft Teams. David Holly, The High Commissioner for Australia in Sri Lanka made the keynote address, online.

Addressing the membership, Australian High Commissioner David Holly observed that “this Business Council is, and remains, the lead organization in Sri Lanka for developing business interests between Sri Lanka & Australia and Sri Lanka & New Zealand for the mutual benefit of the countries.

This was a key reason that the Council provided input at the Joint Commission talks by the Sri Lankan and Australian governments under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) – as mentioned by the President. Let us all unmute our microphone and clap to wish the Council a Happy Silver Jubilee".









Further stated; “Australia has welcomed the Sri Lankan Government extending the transit times at its airports, which has enabled Australians to get home, as well as new connections for Australian freight and, in the future, passengers and tourists to Europe and the region. Australia is pleased to be supporting the excellent efforts of the Sri Lankan government with around $2 million on initiatives targeted towards Health Sector and Food Security initiatives. Australian development assistance to Sri Lanka will continue, and we will pivot our partnership to focus on COVID-19 support, to manage health and economic impacts, and a regional recovery.”

“The trade and economic gains from the expected expansion in ports and airports infrastructure capacity would be multiplied many-fold if complemented by enhanced logistics efficiency – and it is pleasing to see some Business Council members embracing Block Chain technology to help this become a reality – including the announcement recently by South Asia Gateway Terminals. Australia has provided around AUD 15 million since 2016, to enhance the ‘Ease of Doing Business’, and we will be asking a new Sri Lankan government as to whether they would like to continue in this partnership.”

“Prior to COVID-19, Australia had become a market leader for international education in Sri Lanka, and also a key provider of higher education in Sri Lanka with 25 Australian Service providers either in partnership with local institutions or independently from college-level through TAFE to Universities. Arrangements for the return of international students to Australia will be implemented once it is safe to do so, and in a way that ensures the protection of public health”.

In conclusion, David Holly thanked re-elected President, Mr. Delano Dias, the SLANZ BC Committee & Council members and the co-patron, Honorary Consul General for New Zealand, Mr Senaka Silva for all their work, over the past year.

The President re-elected, Mr. Delano Dias spelled out his main objectives as to promote Bilateral Trade & Investment, between Sri Lanka-Australia & Sri Lanka New Zealand. He made a note on Covid 19 victims in Victoria and congratulated the Government of New Zealand for successfully containing the epidemic. Further stated that the Council would work towards its objectives as the business environment improves. Mr Dias appreciated His Excellency David Holly for the ready support extended toward the Council activities and also the past presidents and Committee for their contributions towards the Council.









Delano Dias, CEO, Millers Limited of Cargills Ceylon PLC Group was re-elected as the President while Ruwan Rajapakse, Managing Director, Jiffy Products, Dulani Guruge, Managing Director, Guruge Gems, Emil Kronemburg, Chairman, E C D Global Pvt Ltd, Dhanajay Kulkarni, University Collage Lanka appointed as the vice presidents.

The following companies were elected to serve on the Committee for the Year 2020-2021. Abans PLC

AG International (Pvt) Ltd, Aitken Spence Travels (Pvt) ltd, CMA CGM Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, Fonterra Brands Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, Hayleys Agriculture Holdings Ltd, InfoMate Pvt Ltd, International Distilleries Ltd, Maliban Biscuits Manufactories Pvt Ltd, Samson Rubber Products Pvt Ltd, South Asia Gateway Terminals (Pvt) Ltd, Worldlink Air Services (Pvt) Ltd







