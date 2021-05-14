Sri Lanka axes old guard and brings in new faces to ODI tour party-BY ALTHAF NAWAZ

Shiran Fernando-Binura Fernando

Source:Sundayobserver

Sri Lankan cricket selectors have axed the old guard and brought in new faces to the ODI set-up along with some of the experienced campaigners with a firm message to all that there will not be room for anyone to go by names and past laurels while recalling batsman Kusal Mendis who had been grappling with disciplinary issues and form.

The new-look squad’s first assignment will be a three-match series against Bangladesh on May 23, 25 and 28 away.

Kusal Janith Perera has been named as the new captain replacing Dimuth Karunaratne while also out from the side is Angelo Mathews, both of whom will have to prove their fitness for future ODI appearances while the rest in the tour party have been told to deliver or depart in what is supposed to be a new policy and procedure that Sri Lanka Cricket has put in place in consultation with the Cricket Committee.

Also recalled along with Kusal Perera is Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana and Akila Dananjaya.

The new faces who have not featured in an ODI match are fast bowlers Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne and Ramesh Mendis.

Despite his form in domestic cricket, batsman Janith Liyanage has not been able to secure a slot.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Janith Perera (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka de Silva, Kusal Mendis (vice captain), Dananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanidu Hasaranga de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne.