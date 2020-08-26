Sri Lanka Cancer Society-Op Shop re-opened after the temporary closure over COVID 19.

Sri Lanka Cancer Society –Op Shop

37/25, Bullers Lane, Colombo 7

Op Shop, an inspired charity venture by Sri Lanka Cancer Society established in September 2017, is operated by dedicated volunteers. Donations are received by the office staff and volunteers will sort, price tag them and make them ready for sale on Fridays. Proceeds will go into supporting those battling cancer.









Due to COVID 19, Op Shop was also temporarily closed and we are very happy to inform that Op Shop is back in business on Fridays from 9.30 to 2.30 pm.

To continue this vital service please pledge your support, so that Sri Lanka Cancer Society can continue helping cancer patients staying in homes managed by this society.

How you can support.

Donate unwanted items listed below in a condition that they can be re-used.

Make cash donations directly to Sri Lanka Cancer society.

Share Op-Shop posts so that your friends can also get informed.

https://www.facebook.com/opshopslcs/

Thanks to the Support by…







