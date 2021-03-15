Sri Lanka crash to fourth series defeat

Shai Hope congratulates Evin Lewis on his century

Sri Lanka’s beleaguered cricketers crashed to their fourth series defeat inside three months as they were beaten by the West Indies 2-0 in the three match ODI series on Friday with one match left.

The defeat comes in the wake of a 2-1 defeat in the T20 series against the same opposition after the team was routed in Test series defeats against South Africa and England.

Television cameras showed a visibly shaken Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur slamming the air in frustration as West Indies successfully chased down a 274 target to win the ODI series.

Never before have Sri Lankan team supporters seen their coach break down so regularly over the past three months raising questions on the state of the team’s invisible dressing room.

But for some the string of defeats are a manifestation of a combination of how players had been badly managed over the years and the administrative politics that has driven out scores of home made coaches in favour of overseas solutions that have been of little use.

For the second time in succession the Sri Lankan bowlers failed to stop the West Indies batting openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope from sharing in a century stand that laid the foundation for victory.

Sri Lanka had just one opening to defend the 274 target when the West Indies needed to make 31 runs in the last three overs with Nicholas Pooran merely pushing for singles and Jason Holder yet to score a run after power hitters Keiron Pollard and Fabien Allen were sent back to the pavilion.

But fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep Fernando sent down two wide balls and was slammed for an additional 16 runs by Pooran leaving the West Indies needing 13 runs in the last two overs.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera managed to keep the batsmen calm conceding just four runs in the penultimate over.

But Pradeep bowling the last over conceded the balance nine runs including two fours hit by Pooran who remained unbeaten on 35 as West Indies won the contest and the series.