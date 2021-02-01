SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS-(JANUARY 2021)Compiled by Victor Melder

Spinner Akila Dhananjaya, who was banned from bowling, has been cleared to bowl by the International Cricket Council (ICC) permitting him to participate in International Cricket. Dananjaya was banned from bowling in international cricket for 12 months following an independent assessment of his action in September 2019.(Daily Mirror Online, 8.1.2021)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) released the list of the squad that are selected for the 2-match Test series against England, which will begin on Thursday (14). The squad, under the captaincy of Dimuth Karunaratne, includes newcomer Ramesh Mendis while middle-order batsman Roshen Silva joins the Test squad after a long lapse. Kusal Mendis, who scored three back-to-back ducks in South Africa, too has been named in the squad, but is highly unlikely to make it to the playing XI. Regular opening batsman Oshada Fernando, though being named, will miss the first Test as he is yet to fully recover from the injury sustained during the Lanka Premier League. Paceman Suranga Lakmal too has not fully cleared as fit to make a comeback from the injury, but is highly possible of appearing in the second Test. The 2-match Series between Sri Lanka and England is part of the ICC World Test Championship. Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis (Times Online, 13.1.2021)

The touring English cricketers opened their tour of Sri Lanka with a two-day drawn game between Team Buttler & Team Root, played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota, which ended in a draw. A feature of the game was that was no toss, with 13 players each side. Sibley allowed to bat twice to make up the numbers Scores:

Team Root – 184/6 in 38 Overs (Root 74no, Lawrence 46no, Crawley 46, Crane 1/37, Bess 1/59)

Team Buttler – 120/6 in 38 Overs (Pope 58no, Foakes 21, Sibley 18no, Robinson 2/15, Anderson 2/21, Leach 2/27)

The touring English cricketers beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to win the first Test played at the Galle International Stadium: Scores:

Sri Lanka, 1st Innings – 135 (Chandimal 28, Mathews 27, Shanaka 23, K.Perera 20, Bess 5/30, Broad 3/20)

England, 1st Innings – 421 (Root 228, Lawrence 73, Bairstow 47, D. Pererra 4/109, Embuldeniya 3/176, Fernando 2/44)

Sri Lanka, 2nd Innings 359 (Thirimanne 111, Mathews 71, K. Perera 62, Leach 5/122, Bess 3/100, Curran 2/37)

England, 2nd Innings – 76/3 (Bairstow 35no, Lawrence 21no, Embuldeniya 2/29)

Player of the match: Joe Root (England)

Test debut: Dan Lawrence (England)

Sri Lanka, 1st Innings – 381 (Mathews 110, Dickwella 92, D.Perera 67, Chandimal 52, Thirimanne 43, Anderson 6/40, Wood 3/84, Curran 1/60)

England, 1st Innings – 344 (Root 186, Buttler 55, Bess 32, Embuldeniya 7/137, Mendis 1/48, D.Perera 1/86)

Sri Lanka, 2nd Innings – 126 (Embuldeniya 40, Mendis 16, Bess 4/49, Leach 4/59, Root 2/0)

England, 2nd Innings – 164/4 (Sibley 56no, Buttler 46no, Embuldeniya 3/73, Mendis 1/48)

Player of the match: Joe Roost (England)

Test match debut: Ramesh Mendis (Sri Lanka)

England the 2-match series 2-0