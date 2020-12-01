SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (NOVEMBER 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will have one selection committee overlooking all selections of national men’s, women’s and junior cricket in future as the National Sports Selection Committee headed by Army Commander Shavendra Silva has recommended a seven-member new committee to overlook all selections including U-19 cricket. The new committee headed by former Sri Lanka fast bowler Ashantha de Mel, includes Chaminda Mendis, Pramodya Wickremasinghe, Hemantha Devapriya, Ranjith Madurasingha, Uvais Karnain and Ms Nilmini Gunaratne has been recommended by the Shavendra Silva committee to the Sports Minister.The Sports Law requires the Minister’s signature for appointment of selectors. “They wanted to us to appoint two committees but if we do that we are flouting the Sports Law. So we recommended seven names to the Minister to be appointed as cricket selectors. They will be involved in all selections including national men’s, women’s and junior,” a National Sports Selection Committee said. “So there are seven in the committee and they can nominate individuals to look after women’s cricket and junior cricket within the committee.” De Mel was the chief selector since November 2018 and this is his third extension in the post. He has been playing the dual role of chief selector cum team manager ever since and has been widely credited for taking some radical decisions during his tenure. Among them were the installation of Dimuth Karunaratne as Test and limited overs captain replacing Dinesh Chandimal and Lasith Malinga respectively and persisting with the young talents of Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya. However, his decision to draft in several players who were out of the one-day set up for many years for the World Cup raised eyebrows. The inclusion of Jeevan Mendis and Milinida Siriwardena for the World Cup are still hard to stomach for even the most ardent supporter of de Mel. Chaminda Mendis, a key member of the cricket selection committee under de Mel has retained his position but not Vinothan John. John was part of the previous three-member selection committee but his name has not been approved this time. World Cup winning cricketer Pramodya Wickremasingha has returned as a selector once again having previously served in 2013 under Sanath Jayasuriya. His inclusion raised a few eye-brows. He publicly accused cricketers of throwing the cricket series against Zimbabwe in 2017 and called for an inquiry. Some of the cricketers he indirectly accused are still part of the national team. Madurusingha who was the head of the junior selection committee also finds a place in the new committee along with Devapriya who was in-charge of women’s cricket for a long time. Karnain another new addition to the selection committee is a former Sri Lanka allrounder who represented Sri Lanka in 19 ODIs. Former Sri Lanka woman cricketer Nilmini Gunaratne is the only woman in the male dominated new committee. The selectors’ first job is to finalise the Sri Lanka squad for the South African series. De Mel in consultation with the coaching staff and the captain has selected a squad for 22 players to train ahead of the series. The same squad is likely to travel to South Africa for the two-match Test series starting December 26. (Sunday Times, 15.11.2020)

Former Sri Lanka player and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal. Zoysa was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2018 and has been found guilty on all charges after he exercised his right to a hearing before a Tribunal. Zoysa remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course. Zoysa has been found guilty of: Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match. Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1. Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code. Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing. (Daily Mirror Online, 20.11.2020

A former Sri Lanka cricketer is under probe after his alleged attempt to entice a player into corrupt practice in the inaugural Lanka Premier League tournament that will get underway today at Hambantota. The former player – an off-spinner with a dodgy action – had represented Sri Lanka frequently from 2012 to 2016 before being discarded after being reported for a suspect action. He has featured in various T-20 leagues since losing his spot in the Sri Lankan side. Cricket officials said that he had been under the spotlight for corrupt activities but had escaped punishment due to lack of evidence. Sri Lanka Cricket officials said that while they were disappointed that something of this nature had occurred on the eve of the tournament added that they were happy that players are taking corruption in the sport seriously. (Daily Island, 27.11.2020)