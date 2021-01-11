Sri Lanka Cricket practices hypocrisy, blocks media from England series-BY CALLISTUS DAVY

The Galle International Stadium that will be a haven for cricket officials and their friends during the England series

While parliament has decided to re-establish its media gallery for public coverage of proceedings, Sri Lanka Cricket has been caught on a hypocritical blindside as it prepares to shut out journalists from reporting the all-important ICC Test ranking championship series against England starting on January 14.

In contrast officials of Sri Lanka Cricket who think it is their private property along with their favourite photographers will have ready access to the venue in Galle prompting one reporter to ask whether administrators are made of steel compared to flesh and blood found in journalists.

The attitude of Sri Lanka Cricket puts them in total conflict with their counterparts in Australia and South Africa where the mainstream media and cricket correspondents have access to the current Test series featuring India and Sri Lanka respectively.

Media watchers contend that Sri Lanka Cricket will be hard-pressed to explain why it has decided to impose a Press blockade for the England-Sri Lanka series which will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium where the media section can accommodate up to 70 personnel under normal circumstances.