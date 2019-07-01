







SRI LANKA CRICKLET NEWS – JUNE 2019 by Victor Melder

Sri Lanka will wear a World Cup cricket uniform made out of recycled plastics that were polluting the ocean. The initiative has been hailed around the world. The country’s clothing sponsor, MAS Holdings, has recycled plastic sea waste from the Sri Lankan coastline and, with the help of the Sri Lanka Navy, produced the predominantly blue strip. Veteran bowler Lasith Malinga said the kits felt “very comfortable”. Malinga said his teammates were keen to support the eco-friendly cause to clean up the beaches of Sri Lanka and around the world. “It’s a good thing for Sri Lanka and the People”, Malinga said. “(We’re) very happy to wear that and we will support it” (HeraldSun, 29.5.2019)

Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets, in their first Match of the One-Day International Competition (3rd Match of the Series), played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, England. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 136 in 29.2 Overs (Karunaratne 52no, M. Perera 29, N. Perera 27, Ferguson 3/22, Henry 3/29, Santner 1/5)

New Zealand – 137/0 in 16.1 Overs (Guptill 73no, Munro 58no)

Player of the Match: Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 34 runs, winning the 7th Match of the One Day International Series, played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, England. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 201 in 36.1 Overs (M. Perera 78, Karunaratne 30, Thirimanne 25, Nabi 4/30, Khan 2/17, Zadran 2/34)

Revised Target for Afghanistan, (D/L Method) 187 runs from 41 Overs)

Afghanistan – 152 in 32.4 Overs (Zadran 43, Zazai 30, Naib 23, Pradeep 4/31, Malinga 3/39, N. Perera 1/19, Udana 1/28)

Player of the Mach: Nuwan Pradeep (Sri Lanka)

The 11th Match of the One Day International Competition, between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, was abandoned due to rain

The 16th Match of the One day International Competition, between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, was abandoned due to rain.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs, winning the 20th Match of the One Day International Series, played at London. Scores:

Australia – 334/7 in 50 Overs (Finch 153, Smith 73, Maxwell 46no, Warner 26, de Silva 2/40, Udana 2/57, Malinga 1/61)

Sri Lanka – 247 in 45.5 Overs (Karunaratne 97, M.Perera 52, Mendis 30, Starc 4/55, Richardson 3/47, Cummins 2/38)

Player of the Match: Aaron Finch (Australia)

Sri Lanka defeated England by 20 runs, winning the 27th Match of the One Day International Series played at Headingley, Leeds, England. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 232/9 in 50 Overs (Mathews 85no, Fernando 49, Mendis 46, de Silva 29, Wood 3/40, Archer 3/52, Rashid 2/45)

England – 212 in 47 Overs (Stokes 82no, Root 57, Morgan 21, Malinga 4/43, de Silva 3/32, Udana 2/41, Pradeep 1/38)

Player of the Match: Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets, winning the 35th Match of the One Day International Series played at Riverside Grounds, Chester-le-Street. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 203 in 49.3 Overs (M. Perera 30, Fernando 30, de Silva 24, Mendis 23, Pretorius 3/25, Morris 3/46, Rabada 2/36)

South Africa – 206/1 in 37.2 Overs (du Plessis 96no, Amla 80no, Malinga 1/47)

Player of the Match: Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa)

Sri Lanka’s hope of reaching the World Cup semi-finals were dented as South Africa thrashed them by nine wickets. The Sri Lankans gave a woeful batting performance. Play was interrupted for a few minutes after Lunch, when a swarm of bees invaded the pitch, resulting in the players and umpires having to lie flat on the grounds until the swarm moved away. (Daily News 29.6.2019)