Sri Lanka Emerging cricketers to play in Australia

Eight young and talented emerging Sri Lanka cricketers are in lucks way and if everything goes well they will be playing in the Australian domestic cricket tournament called Dandenong League. This tournament was to begin in October but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it has been pushed back.

The agreement between Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Cricket Australia was signed last year and the cricketers were to take wing in September this year.

The players who were selected by SLC are Kamil Mishara, Ravindu Rashantha, Navod Paranavithana, Mohamed Shamas, Dilshan Madushanka, Amshi de Silva, Ashen Daniel and Kavindu Nadeeshan.

Secretary of SLC Mohan de Silva had stated that the initial discussions with Cricket Australia were held in 2018 but the approval was given last year. This agreement will last till 2022 and a dozen players will get the chance to play in Australia. (TBR)