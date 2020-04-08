Sri Lanka in 1800 – 1970

Collection of Photographs of People & their life, taken during British Colonial Era (1815-1948) which downloaded through Internet. With profound thanks to photographers (Expatriates for sure) , we are able to view how our life in Sri Lanka (Ceylon, Then) had been more than 100 years ago.

Please observe what a peaceful life, humble clothing and charming atmosphere enjoyed between Late 1800s and Early 1900s. Let’s View, conserve and pass them for our next Generations







