Sri Lanka Independence is celebrated by NSW community organizations

Sri Lanka’s 73rd Independence day was celebrated by Sri Lankan community organizations on 6th Febrauray 2021 at the Don Moore Community Center, North Rocks. Led by the Sri Lanka Association of NSW and the Sinhalese Cultural Forum, the event united other Sri Lankan organizations including Austra-Lanka Muslim Association, Tamils Senior Association, Sri Lanka Malay Association and Seniors of Sri Lanka Association and Orange Leaf.

Four Australian Government representatives spoke at the event including the Honourable Michelle Rowland, Member of Parliament for Greenway, Mr Kevin Connolly, MLA for Riverstone, the Honourable Philip Ruddock Mayor of Hornsby and Councillor Ryan Tracey of Hills Shire Council.

The Keynote speech was given by Mr Sunil De Silva, former Attorney General of Sri Lanka on the theme “Remembering those who fought for our independence from 1815 to 1948”.

The Sri Lankan school children from Wagga Wagga Sinhala School and Mr Bala Thiru sang the National Anthem and various performances were given by many organizations as well as individuals. We are thankful to them for agreeing to perform at a very short notice.

The organizers wish to thank all those who provided food and manned the audio visual equipment.