SRI LANKA – ISLAND OF ISLANDS

SRI LANKA: ISLAND OF ISLANDS new book published by the National Trust Sri Lanka,

sponsored by Sail Lanka

Authors:

Shereen Amendra, Maneshka Borham, Shravasti Dhammika, Sarath Ekanayaka, George Cooke, Somasiri Devendra, Sarala Fernando, IUCN Sri Lanka, Hema Goonatilake, Thangamuthu Jayasingam, Sunela Jayawardene, Rasika Muthucumarana, V. Pahalawattarachi, Nishan Perera, Christopher Silva, Thevanayagam Mathiventhan.

Principle photographers:

Stefan D’ Silva, Luxshmanan Nadaraja, Lalith Ekanayake,Studio Times,Sampath de A. Goonatilake

Editorial: Somasiri Devendra, Stefan D’ Silva, Sarala Fernando,

Consultant (Scientific) Dr Malik Fernando

About the book:

This book adds to the existing knowledge on the over 100 offshore small islands around the mainland of Sri Lanka, varying in size from the largest Mannar Island to the smallest Sinigama and

Werallaiya. The articles raise many questions of legal, historical, geographical and environmental

import especially in the contemporary era of rising concerns over global climate change which will

have direct impact on small islands through the warming of oceans and sea level rise affecting

coastlines. The book also looks at inland islands teeming with biodiversity, found in lagoons and

rivers.

introductory price Rs 4500 contact thenationaltrustsrilanka@gmail.com tel: 2682730