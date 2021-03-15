Sri Lanka Legends going great guns in India

Sri Lanka Legends captain Tillekaratne Dilshan (right) with Man of the Match Upul Tharanga after beating Banglaesh Legends in a qualifying round match. The Sri Lanka Legends are sponsored by Dialog

Dialog has come forward to promote the Sri Lanka Legends cricket team at the on-going T-20 Road Safety World Series in Raipur, India.

The Sri Lanka Legends team is skippered by former national allrounder TM Dilshan who has the services of Sanath Jayasuriya, Rangana Herath, Upul Tharanga, Favreez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Nuwan Kulasekera and Russel Arnold in the squad.

At present the Sri Lanka Legends have won four of their five matches, beating Australia Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends and Bangladesh Legends while losing to India Legends.

The India Legends team is skippered by none other than the little master himself, Sachin Tendulkar, South Africa Legends by fielding maestro Jonty Rhodes, West Indies Legends by ex-batting great Brian Lara who holds the record for the highest Test Match score of 501, England Legends by the ever-reliable Kevin Pietersen, Bangladesh Legends by allrounder Mohammed Rafique and Australia Legends by speedster, Bret Lee.

Today (March 14) Sri Lanka Legends will be challenged by England Legends to complete the league games. Sri Lanka has already qualified for the semi-finals which will be played on March 17 at Rajpur while the second semifinal will be played on March 19 at the same venue.

“It is good to be playing again with old team mates and friends. While having a good time networking with everyone and bonding, I must stress that these games are played very seriously; no less than how we would generally play an international game,” spin legend, Rangana Herath said.

“Dialog has long been a great supporter of Sri Lanka sports and it is sincerely appreciated that they are backing the Sri Lanka Legends away from home. Dialog is the only Sri Lankan brand to be represented here,” Herath further added.