Sri Lanka Legends meet India Legends in final

Source:Sundayobserver

Sri Lanka Legends will meet India Legends in the Road Safety World Cricket series final today in Raipur, India.

Sri Lanka defeated South Africa Legends by eight wickets to enter the final while India Legends beat West Indies Legends by 12 runs after a high scoring semi final game . Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillekaratne Dilshan said after the semi final that the toss will play an important part.

“We have a strong batting line-up, so we are able to chase totals. We are doing well in all departments, hopefully we can produce it once more in the final. “We are getting good support back home. Many people left work early and I heard that they were gathering in big numbers to watch this match on a big screen.

“India have been playing really well. If we can continue this brand of cricket in the final, I think we can cross the line,” said Dilshan.

The Legends final is expected to be a keen tussle with India skipper Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, the Pathan brothers Irfan and Yusuf and Yuvraj Singh lined up in good form.

Rangana Hearth, Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya are the leading wicket takers for Sri Lanka. (DR)