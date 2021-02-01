SRI LANKA NEWS(JANUARY 2021)Compiled by Victor Melder.

The Central Bank had printed a record Rs. 650 billion in 2020 to help manage with the country’s monetary and fiscal challenges. As per Bank data, as at 31 December 2020, the face value of CBSL holding Government securities amounted to Rs. 725.19 billion whilst at the beginning of 2020 it was Rs. 74.7 billion. In contrast, the net figure of money printed in 2019 was Rs. 4 billion. The Central Bank also began the New Year by printing Rs. 13.2 billion as per its data.

Today the Central Bank will unveil its key strategy document Roadmap for 2021 and beyond. (Daily Financial Times, 4.1.2021)

Four persons, aged 82, 47, 84 and 65 died from COVID triggered pneumonia and other complications on Tuesday, the Government Information Department said. The deceased are residents of Colombo 13, Wellampitiya, Hanwella and Matale. The four deaths increase the death toll from Coronavirus to 244. Meanwhile, 584 COVID positive cases were reported on Tuesday. Over 45,700 persons have contracted the virus from Divulapitiya, Peliyagoda and Prisons cluster, the Director General of Health Services confirmed. The Gangabada Grama Niladhari area (90 watte) in Peliyagoda police division was declared isolated from Tuesday evening by the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the Spread of COVID 19 after a number of COVID positive cases were reported from the area. (Times Online, 13.1.2021)

A rare crystal gem stone weighing around 22kg has been found in a mine in Dehiyagala in Avissawella, the National Gem and Jewellery Authority said. It was reported that this rare gem stone had a high value as it contained a water bubble. The gem is said to weigh over One hundred thousand carats. The National Gem and Jewellery Authority sources said the merchant value of this crystal gem is still being assessed. (Daily Mirror Online, 13.1.2021)

Workers’ remittances recorded a notable increase in November 2020, rising 18.7% to $ 612 million and increasing the total for the first 11 months to $ 6.2 billion. The Central Bank said workers’ remittances grew by 18.7% in November 2020 year-on-year to $ 612 million. This increase led cumulative workers’ remittances to record a growth of 3.9%, year-on-year, increasing to $ 6,291 million during the period from January to November 2020, in comparison to the corresponding period of 2019. No tourist arrival was recorded in November 2020 for the eighth consecutive month. Consequently, total tourist arrivals remained at 507,311 during the 11 months ending November 2020, compared to 1,672,039 arrivals recorded during the corresponding period in 2019.

Accordingly, cumulative earnings from tourism, which are estimated based on tourist arrivals, remained at $ 956 million during the year up to November 2020, thus recording a drop of 69.7% from the corresponding period of 2019. (Daily Financial Times, 16.1.2021)

A total number of 12,339 prison inmates have been released from prisons across the country since December 1, 2020 up to today, in order to reduce congestion prevailing in prisons. Prison spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said accordingly, 1,100 remanded male prisoners and 26 female inmates were among the released. Moreover, 10,832 male suspects and 371 female suspects have also been released from prisons. Prior to being released, the inmates were tested for COVID-19 infections through PCR tests. Earlier, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a directive to release prisoners who could be granted a pardon, especially due to COVID pandemic situations. (Daily Mirror Online, 17.1.2021)

Health authorities yesterday confirmed two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the country’s total COVID-19 death toll to 278. Meanwhile the triple COVID-19 clusters that emerged from Divulapitiya, Peliyagoda, and the prisons yesterday increased to 52,548 patients with the detected of 787 COVID-19-positive persons. According to the Department of Government Information, 784 of yesterday’s patients were associates of the Peliyagoda COVID-19 cluster. The country’s total COVID-19 patient count has increased to 56,863, which includes 1,815 Sri Lankan returnees from abroad, 950 Navy personnel and their contacts, 651 persons linked to the Kandakadu cluster, and 145 foreigners.

The Epidemiology Unit adds that 7,968 persons are currently under medical care at various treatment centres, including 677 persons at the Punani Treatment Centre, 442 persons at the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital, and 431 persons at the Bingiriya Treatment Centre.

Hospitals are also monitoring 793 persons suspected of having COVID-19.

“Treatment centres for COVID-19 patients have increased to 79 by now. There are 13,012 beds prepared at these centres and 9,399 beds are currently in use. Of the ICU beds, 26 are in use and 120 are ready for use if required,” Deputy Director General of Public Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath yesterday said. According to the Health Promotion Bureau, 1,557,630 PCR tests have been carried out to date, including 19,285 tests on Thursday. This is the highest number of PCR tests performed in a day and was also the day with the highest number of patients detected. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the island yesterday rose to 48,617. Persons discharged yesterday include 69 from the Punani Treatment Centre, 60 persons from the Bingiriya Treatment Centre, and 36 persons from the Polgolla Treatment Centre. (Daily Financial Times, 23.1.2021)

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country exceeded 800 mark for the third consecutive day. Accordingly, a total of 848 COVID-19 patients were reported across the country today and the total number of COVID cases in the country now stands at 63,293. The triple COVID-19 cluster that emerged from Divulapitiya, Peliyagoda, and Prisons, yesterday exceeded 57,630 patients with the detection of 892 COVID-19 positive persons. This is the highest number of COVID-19 patients detected in a day, with 887 patients detected on 21 January and 878 patients detected on 2 December 2020. According to the Department of Government Information, patients detected yesterday include 852 associates of the Peliyagoda COVID-19 cluster. This brings the triple cluster to 57,630 patients. (Daily Mirror Online, 31.1.2021)

40 overseas arrivals had tested positive for the virus. In addition to this, 1,852 Sri Lankan arrivals from overseas, 950 Navy personnel and their contacts, 651 persons linked to the Kandakadu cluster, and 150 foreigners are among the country’s total patient count. The total number of COVID-19 patients detected in Sri Lanka currently stands at 61,586, of which 6,854 patients are currently under medical care. According to the Epidemiology Unit, 507 persons at the Bingiriya Treatment Centre, 362 persons at the Punani Treatment Centre, 350 persons at the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital and 334 persons at the Giriulla Treatment Centre are among the country’s active COVID-19 patients. Hospitals are also monitoring 688 persons suspected of having COVID-19. The Epidemiology Unit adds that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 54,435 with 157 persons from the Giriulla Treatment Centre, 127 persons from the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital, and 118 persons from the Gallela Treatment Centre among COVID-19 recoveries discharged yesterday. According to the Health Promotion Bureau, 1,659,725 PCR tests have been performed to date, including 19,420 PCR tests carried out on Wednesday. (Daily Financial Times, 31.1.2021)

Sri Lanka confirmed eight deaths on Saturday due to COVID -19 raising the death toll from the viral disease to 313, according to health authorities. The Director General of Health Services confirmed the following deaths caused by COVID -19 virus infection and accordingly the total number of deaths due to COVID -19 infection in Sri Lanka is 313 by now. (Colombo Page, 31.1.2021)