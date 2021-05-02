Sri Lanka – Oman Food Sector Companies hold B2B webinar to promote Sri Lankan exports of food products

Source:-https://mfa.gov.lk/

Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman and Export Development Board jointly organized a B2B webinar meeting between SPAR Oman and 16 Sri Lankan Prominent Food Exporter Companies on 12 November 2020 with a view to explore synergies in food and beverages sector and to promote Sri Lankan export products to the Sultanate of Oman.

Opening the B2B webinar Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman O.L. Ameer Ajwad pointed out that foods and beverages have been identified as a priority sector for export promotion in Sri Lanka and that Oman is a potential market for Sri Lankan products in these sectors. He further stated that the SPAR Oman,being a prominent and well-established supermarket chain with a large number of stores throughout Oman, will serve as an excellent partner for the Sri Lankan companies to promote exports of Sri Lankan food and beverage products into the Omani market.

Participating at the webinar the Chief Executive Officer of SPAR Oman Sridhar MoosaPeta expressed his keen interest in promoting Sri Lankan consumer products in Oman and extended his appreciation to the Sri Lanka Embassy in Muscat for providing this unique opportunity to engage directly with the market leaders in Sri Lanka with a view to explore synergies and to offer local consumers a wider choice of consumer products.

Sri Lanka’s prominent food and beverages sector companies namely Ceylon Biscuits Limited, Tradlanka Agriculture EnterpritesPvt Ltd, Cargills Quality Confectioneries Pvt Ltd, CR Exports, NIDRO SUPPLY (Pvt) Ltd, Silvermill Group of Companies, Ceylon Cold Stores PLC., International Commodity Exports Pvt Ltd, Mabroc Teas, A F Jones Exporters Ceylon Pvt Ltd, Ma’s Tropical Food Processing (Pvt) Ltd, Pelwatte Dairy Industries Ltd, Daintee limited/ Watawala Tea Ceylon Limited, Anods Cocoa (Pvt) Ltd, Chutiduwa Group of Companies and Sri Lanka Catering, participated during the B2B webinar.

Assistant Director/Export Agriculture Division of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board Gayani Wijethilake, First Secretary of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman W.D.N.M Abeyasekara and Divisional Manager for Consumer Products Cluster of SPAR Oman David Christudoos also participated during the B2B webinar.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Muscat

18 November 2020