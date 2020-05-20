Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Sri Lanka policy incoherence hurting rating, potential lenders: Fitch

May 20, 2020

ECONOMYNEXT – The lack of a coherent policy framework is hurting the sovereign rating and also potential lenders who may want to finance the country, an analyst at Fitch Ratings which downgraded the country to a ‘B-‘ a notch above CCC has said.

The outlook is also negative at the lower level.

Sri Lanka has about 4 to 4.5 billion US dollars in foreign loans to pay in the next few years and this year about 3.2 billion US dollars remain to be paid.

Public & External Financing Outlook

Sri Lanka cut rates and started injecting liquidity from the last week of February 2020, just before a Coronavirus crisis hit and ratcheted up money printing to unprecedented levels as the crisis hit, sending the rupee crashing down to 200 and earning a downgrade.

When money is printed, a country with a pegged exchange rate regime runs out of foreign exchange raising doubts about the ability of a country to repay foreign loans.

Sri Lanka has said it is talking with the Asian Development Bank, the AIIB, and AFD to raise budget support loans.

