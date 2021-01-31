Sri Lanka ranked 94th most corrupt country in the world

Source:Ceylontoday

The 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) compiled by Transparency International was released yesterday (28).

The report notes that persistent corruption is undermining health care systems and contributing to democratic backsliding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denmark and New Zealand top the index as the least corrupt nations, with 88 points, whilst Syria, Somalia and South Sudan come last, with 14, 12, and 12 points, respectively.

Sri Lanka remains in the lower half of the 180 countries that were considered in the survey. Sri Lanka is ranked 94th among 180 nations with a score of 38/100. Sri Lanka’s score has remained constant over the past few years but has slipped in the rankings from 89th in 2018.

Access the full index trough : https://www.transparency.org/en/cpi/2020/index/nzl