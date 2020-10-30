Sri Lanka set to play two-Test series in South Africa

Source:Sportshome

CSA has confirmed that Sri Lanka will visit South Africa for a two-match Test series, which falls under the World Test Championship cycle, in December-January 2020-21. The two Tests, at Centurion (December 26-30) and Johannesburg (January 3-7), will fill the traditional Boxing Day and New Years’ slots.

The series against Sri Lanka will follow a limited-overs visit from England (three T20Is, three ODIs) in November-December, which has already received a go-ahead from the South African government. Australia are also set to visit South Africa in February 2021 for a three-Test series that will complete a packed home summer.

CSA has also announced that it will send a security delegation to Pakistan – it will depart this weekend – to assess the feasibility of a tour to the country – South Africa’s last visit was in 2007 – which, if it takes place, is slotted for early 2021.

South Africa’s men’s team has not played any cricket since the abandonment of the tour of India in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.