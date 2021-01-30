Sri Lanka set to tour England in June

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka will tour England for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series in addition to three Twenty20 Internationals in June/July, 2021.

Sri Lanka will begin their tour of England with two back-to-back T20 internationals on June 23 and 24 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

The third and final T20 international will be played on June 26 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The ODI series between England and Sri Lanka will commence on June 29 at the Emirates, Riverside in Durham.

The second ODI will be played on July 1 at the Kia Oval in London while the third and final ODI will be played on July 4 at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol.

The schedule:

June 23: First T20, Sophia Gardens. June 24: Second T20, Sophia Gardens. June 26: Third T20, Sophia Gardens. June 29: First ODI, Emirates Riverside. July 1: Second ODI, Kia Oval. July 4: Third ODI, Bristol. (Agencies)